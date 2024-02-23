Ksenia Karelina was in Maryland for a student program in 2012. "She was here, in Randallstown, working at a fruit stand, and this is how my son met her," recalled Eleonora Srebroski, Karelina's former mother-in-law who now lives in Owings Mills. Ksenia lived in western Baltimore County after marrying Eleonora's son, moving to Los Angeles after their marriage ended, but staying in touch. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/los-angeles-woman-detained-by-russian-authorities-lived-in-baltimore-area

