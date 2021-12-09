Los Banos man, 39, arrested after crashing vehicle into neighbor’s residence, police say

A man who reportedly drove a vehicle into his neighbor’s house was arrested in Los Banos on Wednesday night, according to police.

Los Banos Police officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Lombardy Court at 12:41 p.m., according to Sgt. Justin Melden.

Officers arrived on the scene and were told by witnesses that the suspect, Carlos Garcia Aguilar, 39, of Los Banos, had fled the scene and returned to his residence.

Witnesses also told police Aguilar was armed and it was believed he had barricaded himself in the residence.

Officers tried to contact Aguilar inside his residence, but were unsuccessful. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in for assistance.

Aguilar was later located and taken into custody without incident at 7:02 p.m. in the 400 block of Port Street in Los Banos.

According to Melden, it’s believed Aguilar had fled his residence before police arrived on the scene.

Melden said investigators are still trying to find the motive and reasons behind Aguilar’s actions. There were no injuries.

Aguilar was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail on allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, felony vandalism, making criminal threats and felony hit-and-run.

