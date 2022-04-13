Los Banos man, 39, arrested in connection with shooting earlier this month, police say

A 39-year old Los Banos man was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of being connected with a shooting at a Los Banos apartment complex earlier this month, according to police.

Officers located Luie David Setterberg, 39, of Los Banos in the 1400 Block of S. Mercey Springs Raod on Monday and placed him under arrest for an arrest warrant charging him with the April 1 shooting.

Officers responded to a report on April 1 of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 1300 Block of Canal Farm Lane. The suspect left the area in a black sports utility vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and determined the suspect had fired multiple rounds at a parked vehicle and into an occupied apartment within the complex.

Setterberg was identified as a suspect after the Los Banos Police Department’s Detective and Gang Units took over the investigation.

Detectives also searched Setterberg’s residence in Los Banos and located about a quarter of a pound of suspected methamphetamine, two assault rifles, high capacity magazines and ammunition, according to police.

Setterberg was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felony destruction of property, committing a felony while bail or released on own recognizance, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of an illegal assault weapon.

His bail is set at $250,000, according to police.

There was no injuries reported as a result of the shooting.