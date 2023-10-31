Los Banos man sentenced in murder of Turlock security guard

Alejandro Ortuno Rosales, 24, was sentenced to 15 years to life on Sept. 15 after pleading guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Robert Morgan, the Turlock Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Morgan was shot and killed behind Grand Cu in downtown Turlock on Jan. 15 after a confrontation with patrons inside the bar, the Modesto Bee previously reported.

Morgan worked at Grand Cu as a security guard, but was not on duty that night. In an effort to help his co-workers, he stepped in to assist.

Security was able to move the patrons outside. At some point, Morgan engaged in a physical fight with someone near the back of the Udder Room — a neighboring bar.

Rosales then stepped out of a dark sedan and fired a gun multiple times at Morgan, killing him. Rosales was arrested on March 1.

“We are extremely proud of the Turlock police officers, detectives, and prosecutors assigned to this case who worked diligently to seek justice for (Morgan),” read a statement from the Turlock police department.