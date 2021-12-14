Los Banos police arrest multiple suspects for alleged weapons violations

Los Banos police arrested multiple men for alleged weapons violations Dec. 10 in separate incidents.

A 48-year-old man on post-release community supervision was arrested and booked into the local jail after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, Los Banos Police said in a social media post Monday.

Eddie Bara, Jr. was a passenger in a red Cadillac stopped during a traffic stop by an officer at 10 p.m. after the vehicle was found to not have a front license plate.

After a search of the car, the officer found Bara had a loaded handgun previously reported stolen in Los Banos, police said.

Bara was booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a concealed firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Other Los Banos police officers stopped a green Mercedes-Benz after the driver didn’t halt at a stop sign in the 400 block of West K Street around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

One of the taillights on the car also didn’t work. When a police officer tried to pull over the driver, they continued driving at slow speeds for another quarter of a mile before stopping.

Five men were inside the car, with three carrying loaded handguns. Police arrested 19-year-old Jose Enrique Meraz, 19-year-old Martin Nunez and a minor on weapons-related violations.

The driver of the vehicle was not arrested and the minor was released to a parent on site.