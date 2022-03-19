Los Banos police arrest suspect, 29, wanted for reportedly stealing master mail key

Los Banos Police officers arrested a 29-year old man, who was wanted for allegedly stealing a United States Postal Service master key, after a vehicle and foot pursuit on Friday.

Detectives have been working with a local USPS inspector to locate a suspect who had recently stolen a USPS master key from a mail truck on K Street in Los Banos, according to a social media post by the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers located the key after taking the suspect, Jonathan Rodriguez, into custody. Rodriguez was also in possession of stolen mail.

The serial number on the USPS master key found in Rodriguez’s possession matched the serial number of the stolen key, according to police.

Detectives will be in contact with those whose mail was located in the suspect’s possession.