Los Banos police investigate shooting that injured man near convenience store

Los Banos police are investigating a shooting that injured a man near a West I Street convenience store on Wednesday.

At 9:57 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of West I street for a report of a shooting, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.

Police said officers learned there was a victim that was being treated at a nearby hospital. The victim, a 35-year-old Los Banos man, is expected to survive after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to the release.

After gathering information, authorities learned the shooting occurred on West I Street near the Circle K convenience store. “These senseless acts of violence are uncalled for in our community, we deploy all available resources to hold those who commit these crimes accountable,” said Chief Gary Brizzee in the release.

Police said it is very early in the investigation and detectives are following leads.

“We are following up on several leads at this point,” said Sgt. Justin Melden. “At this point no arrests have been made.”

According to Melden, the victim transported himself to the hospital. “We believed it’s gang related,” Melden said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. Ceja at 209-827-2507 or Det. Castellanos at 209-827-2530.