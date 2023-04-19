Los Banos police say school shooting social media threat is believed to be fake

Authorities in Los Banos are investigating what they say is a fake social media post threatening a school shooting.

The Los Banos Police Department and the school district are aware of what police have called a fake post that has popped up in multiple jurisdictions and been widely circulated. Los Banos police posted an image of the meme used in the viral post on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

At this time, authorities said they have no reason to believe the post is a credible threat and Los Banos police are working with the school district to investigate the incident and any additional information that becomes available.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the post to contact Los Banos police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Los Banos Police Department website as well as the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.