Los Banos shooting was teen-on-teen, police say in announcing arrest. What search found

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a teenage boy last week in Los Banos, according to authorities.

Detectives conducting surveillance in the area of Birchwood Avenue and Stone Drive on Thursday afternoon arreested a 17-year-old boy, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release. Police said the 17-year-old was identified as a suspect in the Wednesday shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy.

A search of the suspect’s home in the 400 block of Birchwood Avenue following the arrest turned up a loaded handgun with its serial number removed as well as additional evidence related to the shooting incident.

Police said the suspect was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Hall facility on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

According to police, the victim was last known to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police were notified that the 16-year-old victim was at a nearby business. Paramedics gave him medical care before he was flown to a Modesto-area hospital. Police said witnesses reported seeing a person running from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Luis Beltran at 209-827-2536.