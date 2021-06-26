Los Cabo’s Luxury Real Estate Market Is Reaching New Heights
In Mexico’s famed beachy paradise destination, these seven upscale communities boast everything from lush gardens to scuba diving
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
In Mexico’s famed beachy paradise destination, these seven upscale communities boast everything from lush gardens to scuba diving
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Several people who were traveling last October on a campaign bus for Democratic President Joe Biden that was surrounded by supporters of Republican former President Donald Trump on a Texas highway filed a pair of federal lawsuits on Thursday over the incident. One lawsuit, which named more than a half-dozen members of the "Trump Train" as defendants, accused the Trump supporters of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law named after the violent white supremacist organization and intended to prohibit groups from engaging in voter intimidation. The second lawsuit claims the public safety director in San Marcos, Chase Stapp, and several unnamed local law enforcement officers failed to provide emergency assistance as Trump backers played a "madcap game of highway 'chicken,'" swerving within inches of the bus and sideswiping one staffer's vehicle.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, joins Yahoo News National Correspondent Alexander Nazaryan to discuss the latest in the efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Walensky says that, despite a slow-down in vaccinations and the spread of deadly variants, she is hopeful that further lockdown measures won't be necessary.
Delivering remarks after announcing a deal with a group of Republican senators on infrastructure, President Biden responded to a question about trusting Republicans on the agreement. Biden said, “I’ve worked with a lot of these people who are in the room. I know them.” He later added, “I trust them when they say, ‘This is the deal. We’ll stick with the deal.’”
The country legend's deadpan response was too much for "The Tonight Show" host.
There has been a decided shift in how Democrats talk about voter ID over the past few weeks, and new comments from former Attorney General Eric Holder illustrate the change.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva slammed local leadership over the city’s massive homeless crisis Wednesday and urged them to declare a local state of emergency.
“Everything you touch is fire babe 🔥"
You’re about to see quite a few of them…
All these years later, one man still stands out to Jennifer Aniston when it comes to bad Friends guest stars. Why? You'll just have to keep reading.
Russell Wilson and Ciara, along with their three children, made their delightful modeling debut as a family for the launch of Russell’s clothing line, 3Brand.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's son Henry turned 14 years old last week, and the cinematographer celebrated by posting a video of the teen skateboarding to Instagram.
His neighbors went so far as to call the police on him.
This is how we should all approach our work wardrobes.
A woman filmed a terrifying Lyft ride and now people on TikTok are applauding her quick thinking.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe annual publication of the royal accounts in the second half of June is, traditionally, an opportunity for British republicans to bash the profligacy and expense of the British royal family. The Windsors and their monarchist cheerleaders retaliate with a well-honed argument that the royals only “cost” the British people a trifling sum per person (the 2021 figure is 77 pence, just over a dollar) and therefore represent excellent value for m
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf offered updates on the Howard Terminal waterfront ballpark project.
Point of fact: Mom-friendly swimwear means something different for a former supermodel than it does to the rest of us. Mom of four Heidi Klum showed us just how different in a series of sexy bikini pics on Instagram, all shots taken by her manly rock star husband of two years, Tom Kaulitz. With a […]
The Canadian actress is facing backlash for her hairstyle in a recent TikTok video.
The actress moved everyone with her honest caption.
And it's not a Property Brother.