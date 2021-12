Los “Chapitos”, prolíficos narcotraficantes buscados por EE.UU.

Reuters

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has said one of the reasons he can't support President Joe Biden's sweeping climate and social spending bill was that its incentives for renewable energy would put the stability of the U.S. power grid at risk. But West Virginia, the coal-reliant state Manchin represents, has the least reliable electricity in the country, according to a Reuters review of government data, and for reasons that have nothing to do with the limitations of solar and wind technology. The average electric customer in West Virginia, a state that relied on coal-fired power plants for 88% of its power needs last year, experienced 468 minutes of outages last year, excluding major weather events, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.