Los Fresnos police investigating homicide

Mar. 24—Los Fresnos police have identified the body of a man found lying on the road near Highway 100.

Chief Hector Gonzalez said the man is 22-year-old Julio Cesar Gutierrez of Los Fresnos.

Police were sent to 33000 block of FM 803 and Highway 100 -near Los Fresnos United High School- about 9:30 Wednesday in reference to a man found lying on the road with injuries.

When the officers arrived at the location the man was already dead.

Gonzalez said the man had been shot.

Gutierrez was pronounced dead by Constable Juan Mendoza Jr. of Cameron County Pct. 4, who has ordered an autopsy.

Authorities have no suspect at this time.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Los Fresnos Police Department at (956) 233-4473.