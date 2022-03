LOS GATOS, CA — The Town of Los Gatos is partnering with Santa Clara County to offer free COVID-19 testing on Thursday.

Appointments are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adult Rec Center at 208 E. Main Street.

No insurance is required. To learn more and schedule an appointment, see the Fulgent Genetics website.

