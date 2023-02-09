Los Indios man arrested after allegedly pinning another man with vehicle

Feb. 9—A 33-year-old Los Indios man is out on bond following his arrest on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

German Zuniga is accused of pinning another man into a vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The incident happened Tuesday at the 3300 block of FM 2520 in San Benito.

According to the news release, the victim called the sheriff's office and told dispatch he had been pinned to a vehicle by a friend.

The victim had gone to visit his friend and as he was getting ready to leave the property, "he was pinned to his vehicle by a Red Ford Ranger. As the victim was pinned to his vehicle, he yelled at the driver of the Ford Ranger to stop, instead he accelerated and spun his tires. The actor reversed, crashed into a tree and then fled the scene," the news release stated.

According to the news release, deputies were able to corroborate the victim's statement and identified Zuniga as the man who allegedly assaulted the victim.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and with the help of the Los Indios Police Department, they were able to arrest Zuniga at his Los Indios residence.

Zuniga's Ford Ranger was impounded for investigation purposes.

Following his arrest, Zuniga was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

The investigation is ongoing.