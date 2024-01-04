Los Jefes: Comida announces closure in New Year Facebook post: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, we've got an unfortunate announcement from Los Jefes: Comida. Plus, Talisa's On Main celebrates its grand opening, and other local spots have menu updates, and even a trivia night.

Let’s dig in:

Los Jefes: Comida, 71 Broadway, Taunton, announced its closure on Jan. 1, 2024, effective immediately.

Los Jefes: Comida makes new year closure announcement

The Miralrio family have announced that they have closed Los Jefes: Comida. The restaurant, located at 71 Broadway in Taunton, broke the news in a Jan. 1 Facebook post. Writing that they were closing effective immediately, they said, “We want to thank the people of Taunton. We appreciate your patronage and welcoming us into the community. Thank you to our friends and family who have put up with our shenanigans for so long. Operating a restaurant is not easy on anyone.” They wrote that health issues have factored into the closure and that, in the meantime, they “are still operational for catering.”

Owner Talisa Proctor stands in front of her soon-to-open wine bar, Talisa's on Main, at 65 Main St. in Taunton, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Talisa’s On Main grand opening and ribbon cutting in downtown Taunton

Downtown Taunton is celebrating a new arrival today. Talisa’s On Main, 65 Main St., Taunton, will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting today, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m. The wine bar is owned by Talisa Proctor, who says her mission is to have 75% of the wine selection come from women and minority-owned winemakers. The wine selection is global, and customers can also enjoy an assortment of craft beers and mocktails, as well as finger foods and charcuterie plates.

New flavor of the month at Dough Licious Pizza

It’s not only a new year and a new month: it’s also time for some new pizza. Every month, Dough Licious Pizza, 539 Berkley St., Berkley, announces a new pizza flavor. For January, they’ve got Twice Baked Potato Pizza: it’s got butter and sour cream as the base, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon, crinkle fries, three-blend pizza cheese, and cheddar cheese. Dine-in and take-out customers can ask their server for a free sample.

The General Tso's chicken poutine at The Poutine Peddlers, 239 Broadway, Taunton.

Poutine Peddlers add General Tso's poutine, fried Oreos to everyday menu

The Poutine Peddlers, 239 Broadway, Taunton, have added a couple more items to their everyday menu. Now, you can get General Tso's poutine, or a fried Oreo, whenever you’d like. They’re open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m. You can now also find them on TikTok.

Harry Potter trivia at Buddy’s Pizza Pub

Think you know the difference between grindylows and hinkypunks? You don’t have to be a Ravenclaw to enjoy showing off your knowledge of the Wizarding World, with Harry Potter trivia night at Buddy’s Pizza Pub, 547 W. Grove St., Middleboro. Accio those Harry Potter facts and bring them with you on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. Message Buddy’s Pizza Pub on Facebook to reserve your spot.

