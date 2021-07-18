Los Lunas coach accused of sexually exploiting teenage girl

Jul. 17—A basketball and track coach at Los Lunas High School was arrested Saturday after New Mexico State Police found nude photographs and videos of a 15-year-old girl on his laptop.

Johnathon Bindues, 30, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

State police said Bindues asked the girl to send him nude photos last month. One of the girl's parents found out about the photos and alerted police.

Wilson Holland, the school district's athletic director, could not be reached for comment.

Los Lunas, the seat of Valencia County, is about 85 miles southwest of Santa Fe.