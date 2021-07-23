Los Lunas coach faces more sex assault charges

Jul. 23—Los Lunas High School school basketball and track coach Johnathon Bindues, accused of sexually exploiting a teenage girl, faces more criminal charges after the 15-year-old told investigators they had sex on several occasions, according to state police.

Bindues, 30, of Los Lunas was found with nude photographs and videos of the girl on his laptop and arrested Saturday by New Mexico State Police.

He was initially charged with sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but now faces four counts of criminal sexual penetration and criminal sexual contact of a minor, according to the news release.