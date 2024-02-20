Los Lunas man, 18, accused of attempted murder in Santa Fe

Feb. 19—A young man from Los Lunas faces a count of attempted murder after he was accused of trying to stab his father and cause the crash of a pickup the pair were traveling in late last week in Santa Fe.

Omar Joshua Cano, 18, was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail Thursday but was released Monday evening.

Police allege in a statement of probable cause filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court that Cano admitted he had been trying to kill his father because the man had harmed him when he was a child.

Cano's father, Luis Cano-Mendoza, told police his son was riding as a passenger in his pickup as he drove south into Santa Fe on Thursday evening, according to the statement of probable cause. As they drove past the Santa Fe National Cemetery, Cano-Mendoza said, his son pulled out a knife with one hand and jerked the steering wheel with his other.

Cano jerked the steering wheel again on Cerrillos Road, his father told police, and he was scared the teen would make them crash or stab him, the statement says. Cano-Mendoza drove to a business on Cerrillos Road, where he sought refuge.

Workers shut down and locked the shop to keep him safe, according to the statement.

Cano-Mendoza was locked inside the business and Cano was sitting in the pickup when police arrived.

When officers ordered Cano to get out of the vehicle, the statement says, a knife fell from his lap to the ground.

The father told police he had picked up Cano from Los Lunas a day earlier and took him to Española, where the teen was staying. Cano-Mendoza alleged his son threatened him that night with a gun, the statement says.

"According to Luis, he was able to remove himself from that situation and lock himself in his room," an officer wrote.

During an interview with police, Cano told investigators he was trying to make his father crash the truck in hopes both would be killed, the statement says.

When an officer asked Cano why he would want to kill himself, police wrote, Cano answered: "You don't know my life."

He was arraigned on the charge Monday and released from jail later that evening, according to inmate logs.

A public safety assessment completed by the court states Cano has no history of felony or misdemeanor charges prior to the count of attempted murder.

An order from Magistrate Judge Morgan Wood lists several conditions for Cano's release, including a prohibition on possessing firearms and other weapons. Cano must avoid all contact with his father and anyone else who might testify in the case, the order says.

A status hearing is scheduled for the case March 22.