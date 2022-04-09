Los Osos man arrested, accused of stabbing driver with a screwdriver on Highway 101

A Los Osos man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a woman with a screwdriver while she was driving on Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Timothy Alcantar, 33, was arrested Friday in Lompoc.

About 7:42 p.m. Thursday, CHP officers in Santa Barbara County were notified that the woman was lying on the ground of the 101 off-ramp to Highway 1, “bleeding with multiple stab wounds to her face and neck,” according to the news release.

The woman, who was not named in the release, had stopped her car and ran away after the stabbing. Alcantar drove off in the car before police arrived, according to the CHP.

The woman was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP investigators took over the case and entered the woman’s car into a stolen vehicle registry.

Lompoc Police located Alcantar and the car on Friday, leading to the arrest.

He was booked on multiple felony charges, with bail set at $1 million.