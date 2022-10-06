Los Osos residents told to stay in homes as sheriff’s deputies searched for burglar

One person has been arrested after San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies sought an alleged burglar in Los Osos on Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla, deputies were searching for a suspect wanted for burglary, and a reverse 911 call went out to residents in the area warning them to stay in their homes.

Cipolla said a total of about 54 homes in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets received the alert.

Cipolla said the suspect was arrested around 6:30 p.m.