🌱Los Panchos Eyes Pleasant Hill + Antioch Food Truck Thursdays

Authorities have intensified their hunt for Alexis Gabe, the Oakley woman whose car was found with keys still in the ignition a day after she vanished “under suspicious circumstances” on her way home from her ex-boyfriend’s home. Oakley Police said that a male acquaintance–whose name has not been publicly released–told them Gabe was at his house until 9 p.m. on Jan. 26. But she failed to return home that night. On Tuesday, Oakley Police, with the assistance of Antioch Police Department and the Contra Costa County District’s Attorney’s office, served a search warrant at the home they believe belongs to Alexis’ ex-boyfriend, where she was last seen. Investigators collected several large bags and a vacuum cleaner, KRON-TV reported. A Facebook group was also set up to provide updates as family and friends continue their search. (The Daily Beast) COVID-19 case rates in Contra Costa County went down 21 consecutive days as of Tuesday. County health officials are now eyeing a date two weeks from now, when the state’s mask mandate is likely to be lifted. Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s deputy health officer, said he expects the state to lift the indoor masking order on Feb. 15 which may not jibe with the county’s own order. “We’re still not there where we want to be,” Tzvieli said. “Over the next two weeks we’re going to be looking at the numbers closely. We’re going to figure out the best way to align our own order with the state’s.” (Claycord.com) Despite some hard lobbying it appears Lafayette residents eager to bring a new Mexican food offering to town will remain hungry as owners of the venerable Los Panchos restaurants have announced they’re bringing their latest restaurant to the 200 block of Golf Club Road in Pleasant Hill. The Fernandez family opened their lynchpin location in 1991 and have done quite well, opening another location in Danville and, briefly, one in San Ramon. Recipes featuring the family’s popular mole sauce often keep patrons lined up out the door. (News 24/680) The Antioch Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:45 pm on Madill Court in the City of Antioch. A male was transported to a local hospital for injuries. The shooting appears to be domestic in nature according to police on scene. (East County Today) Interested in the comings and goings of businesses in Walnut Creek and surrounding areas? Beyond The Creek reports that a high-end laundromat, Tons of Bubbles Laundromat, opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek, Bake N Take Pizzeria & Bar opened where Curry Blvd Indian Cuisine used to be, next to Kelly-Moore Paints in Lafayette, and, finally, Crate & Barrel will be relocating to Neiman Marcus at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, and their old location is now closed, with plans to reopen in mid-February. (beyondthecreek.com)

Back by popular demand, The Foodie Crew is thrilled to announce Food Truck Thursdays is returning to the Antioch Community Center and Water Park. (5:00 PM)

Jackass Forever will be at the Solano Drive-in in Concord. (7:00 PM)

Brooks Lundy will be performing at Rocco's Ristorante Pizzeria in Walnut Creek. (7:00 PM)

Learn to line dance with free lessons at Bourbon Highway Country Bar & Kitchen in Walnut Creek. (8:00 PM)

Happy Lunar New Year ! The Greater Concord CA Chamber of Commerce wishes the community good health and lasting prosperity. (Facebook)

Attention Concord businesses. Are you looking for an opportunity to provide students with real-life work experience to help them develop their technical skills and knowledge? The Mt. Diablo Unified School District has a program called the WorkAbility program that pairs together students (age 16-22) with local businesses to provide students with beneficial work experience opportunities at no cost to the business. Learn more about the program by calling (925) 603-1487 or emailing workability@mdusd.org. (Facebook)

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in serving on its 20-member Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council (JJCC). Applications will be due by 5 p.m. on February 14, 2022. Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. (East County Today)





