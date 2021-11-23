Losantville man held after fatal stabbing in Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A Losantville man was being held without bond in the Henry County jail on Tuesday, preliminarily charged with murder.

Jerry W. Allred, 53, is accused of stabbing Richard D. Hatton Jr. during an altercation late Monday in a house in the 5900 block of East U.S. 35.

Henry County sheriff's deputies, Henry County EMS and Blountsville firefighters were sent to the scene about 11:10 p.m.

According to a news release, family members and law enforcement officers performed "first aid" in a bid to resuscitate the 43-year-old Hatton, but he was pronounced dead after emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

Allred, who authorities said had remained at the scene, was taken into custody.

According to the release — issued by Jay Davis, chief deputy of the Henry County Sheriff's Department — detectives on Tuesday were seeking evidence and interviewing "other possible witnesses to support the charge in this case."

According to an Indiana Department of Correction website, Allred's record includes convictions for burglary and driving while intoxicated.

A warrant was issued for Allred's arrest in May after he failed to show up for a hearing in Muncie City Court, where he is charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.is case.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Suspect held after fatal stabbing in Henry County