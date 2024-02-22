Lose your ballot for California’s primary election? Here’s what you need to know

We all misplace things from time to time — keys, a wallet and, sometimes, a vote-by-mail ballot for the upcoming California presidential primary election.

A reader asked The Sacramento Bee if losing your ballot for the primary election will affect your ability to get one for the general election in November.

Here’s what to know if you’ve lost your ballot ahead of the election on Tuesday, March 5:

How can I get a replacement ballot in California?

You can apply for a replacement ballot if you didn’t get a vote-by-mail ballot or lost or destroyed your original ballot, according to the California Secretary of State’s website.

You’ll need to fill out an application and return it to your county’s election office.

Only the registered voter may request a replacement, the Secretary of State’s office said. You can’t ask for a replacement ballot for someone else.

If you need another person to receive your ballot and deliver it to you, you can do so by filling out an application. You will need to return the application in person at your local elections office.

Each county elections office has a phone number you can call or an online tool you can use to check your voter registration status and request a replacement ballot.

In Sacramento County, you can request for request and learn more about replacements by calling 800-762-8019. or emailing vbm@saccounty.gov. The county also has an online My Voter Portal.

Kenneth Casparis, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections office, said Tuesday, Feb. 27, is the last day ballots will be mailed out.

“Voters can also request a replacement ballot by visiting our office,” located at 7000 65st St., Suite A, or at “one of the vote centers that begin opening on Saturday, Feb. 24,” Casparis said. “Once requested, the voter will receive their replacement ballot. Only one ballot per voter will be counted.”

Can I vote in person?

In addition to mailing or dropping off a ballot, you can vote in person on or before Election Day.

Polling places start opening for early in-person voting on Saturday, Feb. 24, according to the Secretary of State.

You can also vote in person on March 5, Election Day, when polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find the nearest polling location nearest you online.

Will I still get a ballot for the November election?

All active registered voters will get vote-by-mail ballots for elections.

If you lost your ballot for the primary election, it won’t prevent you from getting a ballot for the U.S. presidential election in November.

You can check your registration status online and also register to vote, if you haven’t already.

