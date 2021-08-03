What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

Allana Akhtar,Andrea Michelson
·5 min read
vaccine card
Patient holding COVID-19 vaccination record card. Joan Slatkin/Education Images via Getty Images

  • COVID-19 vaccine cards remind recipients when to get a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

  • The CDC recommends taking a photo of vaccine cards as a backup, but avoid posting them online.

  • Go back to where you got inoculated if you misplace your paper card.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Millions of newly inoculated Americans are walking home with paper vaccine cards containing crucial information about their COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccine cards serve as reminders for when to get a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The card also works as proof that you've gotten your shot. In some states, that piece of paper that doesn't quite fit in most wallets will double as a pass to dine at restaurants, go to the gym, or see indoor performances.

What happens if you lose the small paper card? You can still get a second dose, but the CDC recommends taking a photo of the card upon receiving it for your own records. (Remember not to share photos of your vaccine card on social media.)

Here's everything to know about your COVID-19 vaccine card:

What are COVID-19 vaccine cards?

The Trump administration designed the cards as ways to remind vaccine recipients when to get a second dose. Recipients or their vaccine providers write when they got the first dose and what shot they received on the cards.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses taken four weeks apart, and the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots three weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose.

Read more: A new kind of healthcare startup wants health insurers to pay for meal kits and groceries for food insecure seniors

The US designed the card system to encourage vaccine recipients to show up for second doses, as some studies show a significant number of women did not return to get second doses of the human papillomavirus vaccine. A recent CDC study showed the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccine recipients are returning for second doses.

Though one shot of Pfizer and BioNTech can significantly reduce risk of catching infection, the body takes weeks to build immunity. Data from rigorous trials suggested the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines provide near 100% protection against hospitalization and death, but only when participants followed the two-shot protocol.

What do you need COVID-19 vaccine cards for?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not collecting vaccine information when Americans go to get shots; the information on paper cards do not go into an online CDC database.

Therefore, the vaccine cards can work as proof that you've been inoculated at least once. Many states have their own system for tracking when patients receive vaccines, as do hospitals, clinics, and other organizations store information about vaccines, a CDC spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Some businesses, states, and cities are looking into ways to use proof of vaccines to allow for better opening protocols. The International Air Transport Association, or the trade association of international airlines, is working on ways to digitize vaccine cards. Nick Careen, a senior vice president at IATA, told The Points Guy paper vaccine cards are easy to forge, but digital versions can help the airline industry reopen.

In New York City, the Excelsior Pass app acts as a digital vaccine passport for residents and visitors. Users can enter their vaccine information or confirm that they've recently tested negative for COVID-19, and they get a QR code to show venues and business that they are vaccinated and/or negative. This will come in handy when NYC requires proof of vaccination to participate in indoor activities starting August 16.

What happens when you lose a COVID-19 card?

Unlike the UK, the US federal government has not opted to create a national app or system of vaccine verification. New Yorkers can use their Excelsior Passes as backup in the case they lose their paper cards, and other states may see similar systems pop up in the future.

The federal government suggests taking a photo of your vaccine card in case it gets lost. The Better Business Bureau warned not to post the pictures on social media. The BBB, a non-profit consumer advocacy group, reported scammers had tried selling fraudulent vaccine cards online.

The card also contains personal information that hackers can use to get access to your accounts, the BBB said.

If you got a vaccine at Walmart and Sam's Club, you will soon be able to access your vaccination records digitally through CommonPass. CommonPass, a digital passport with information on COVID tests and vaccine status, is being developed in partnership with The World Economic Forum and is still in trial stages.

Read more: Is it a crime to give away leftover COVID shots? Doctors and other healthcare workers fear legal consequences as they wait for Justice Department guidance.

If you misplace the card without having created a backup, Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security told ABC News to go back to the place you got a shot and ask for a replacement. Knowing the manufacturer (Moderna or Pfizer) and the recommended time to your second shot is imperative for decreasing your chances of infection, AARP said.

And, if you can, hold on to your card after getting a second dose in case officials decide to use them for other purposes, like schools, Crystal Tubbs, associate director of pharmacy at Ohio State University, told Good Housekeeping.

"Not all medical record systems 'talk' to each other, so this card serves as a backup of the most important information," Tubbs said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 347.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures were up from the 346,924,345 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 2, out of 400,674,965 doses delivered. On Monday, the United States reached the milestone of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, about a month behind President Joe Biden's original July 4 goal. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

  • Want $100 to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are Triangle locations that will pay you

    COVID-19 vaccines are free. Here’s how you can get paid to get your first dose, or even drive someone to it, in the Triangle.

  • Wuhan to test all residents for COVID-19 amid Delta variant concerns

    The Chinese government on Tuesday ordered mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan in an effort to curb the spread of the Delta variant, AP reports.The big picture: Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019, had not reported any local, non-imported coronavirus cases since mid-May last year, per Reuters. On Monday, authorities confirmed three cases of the Delta variant. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Cases are also up nationwide. More than 35 citie

  • Sense Finance Raises $5.2M to Bring Yield Trading to DeFi

    The Sense decentralized fixed-income protocol launched today.

  • NYC COVID-19 Vaccine Orders Bring Uncertainties to Retailers

    Concerns are rising that New York City's requirement that employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms and entertainment centers show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations could extend to other businesses, including malls and stores.

  • If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

    As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin req

  • 3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Many investors are concerned that a downturn is bound to hit the stock market in the next year. Major stock indexes are near all-time highs, valuation ratios are above historical averages, and interest rates look set to rise, pulling capital away from stocks. There are certainly risks swirling around right now, but the right investment strategy will keep you from sweating a potential stock market crash.

  • Biden’s infrastructure tax would hogtie miners and developers, industry warns

    A provision in the bipartisan infrastructure proposal could create problems for blockchain software developers, cryptocurrency miners, and other parties, industry advocates warn.

  • MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up after trade deadline

    Here's how the Red Sox stack up against the other 29 MLB teams following one of the wildest trade deadlines in recent memory.

  • 'It's hard to accept': San Joaquin family grapples with son's death

    A death in San Joaquin County has left a family and neighborhood heartbroken. Community leaders are now trying to reach out to families in need in the hopes of preventing more tragedies from taking place.

  • Top Secret Project Costs Lockheed $225 Million in Q2 Earnings

    What's more, the "miss" was caused by the fact that Lockheed recorded a $225 million loss -- about $0.61 per share -- connected to delays in a single "classified" aeronautics program. Here's another thing: Even if you take Q2's "miss" at face value, Lockheed Martin expects to make up its missing penny in short order. Issuing new and improved guidance for the rest of this year, Lockheed predicted it will end 2021 with earnings of $26.70 to $27 per share -- about $0.30 ahead of previous guidance.

  • Mollie Tibbetts murder case: Judge denies Cristhian Bahena Rivera's request for new trial

    A judge rejected a motion to retry Cristhian Bahena Rivera in Mollie Tibbetts' death, clearing the path for him to be sentenced in the 2018 murder.

  • Infections Increasing In L.A. Skilled Nursing Facilities Again As Delta Variant Breaks Through Vaccines

    In the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, nursing homes were ravaged by the virus as it spread among staff and closely grouped elderly people with compromised immune systems. Those communities were prioritized once vaccines came along, and infections dropped markedly there. No more. With the high level of Covid spread occurring across Los Angeles, […]

  • Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    On Novavax's (NVAX) upcoming second-quarter earnings call, investor focus is likely to be on the company's progress with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

  • Angels still hope to get 3-time MVP Trout back this season

    The Los Angeles Angels are still without Mike Trout, but manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday they still hope to get the three-time AL MVP back this season. Trout missed his 67th game since going on the injured list May 18 with a right calf strain. This is only the third time he has been on the injured list in his 11 big league seasons, and this is his longest stretch of missed games.

  • U.S., Indonesia commit to South China Sea defense in 'strategic dialogue'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday the launch of a "strategic dialogue" with Indonesia, and Washington said the two countries committed to working together on issues that include defending freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Meeting in Washington, Blinken and Indonesian Foreign Minster Retno Marsudi also committed to work together against COVID-19 and the climate crisis and to boost bilateral trade and economic ties, the State Department said. Indonesia is the largest country and economy in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc Washington sees as key to its efforts to stand up to China's growing influence in Asia.

  • Tokyo hospital director warns of "medical collapse"

    A Tokyo hospital director has warned that the city's medical system is facing collapse if more beds for COVID-19 patients are not secured immediately. Hironori Sagara, the head of Tokyo's Showa University Hospital, says the situation in the Olympics' host city is critical. "If the number of COVID-19 patients rises further, we will have to impose restrictions on surgery or stop treatment for heart attacks and strokes in order to secure more beds. That is the stage we're in."The number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is rising - 3,709 new cases were recorded on Tuesday (August 3).Sagara has said that the number of beds that can accept COVID patients is now close to zero. "We must avoid a situation in which the Olympics was held, but the medical system collapsed."Japanese authorities said on Monday (August 2) that only seriously ill COVID-19 patients would now be hospitalized to try to ease the burden on healthcare services. This while others isolate at home.The announcement came as the state of emergency there was expanded beyond Tokyo.On Tuesday (August 3) the head of the Japan Medical Association called for the state of emergency to be extended nationwide.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics organizers say there is no link between the Summer Games and the recent increase in cases.But medical experts have said holding the sporting event sent a confusing message about the need to stay home, contributing to the rise.

  • What is the Pelicans' plan?

    New Orleans reportedly added Devonte' Graham in free agency, but still has many roster issues left to address.

  • 2 travelers who used fake vaccine cards to enter Canada from U.S. fined nearly $16,000

    The airline passengers also submitted fraudulent test results, Canadian officials said.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Drift Slightly Lower

    The S&P 500 has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a market that looks very “heavy.”