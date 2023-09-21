'We all lose.' Teen gets prison term for two shooting deaths in Canton

Jayvion Burkes apologizes to the families of his victims beside his attorney Jeffrey S. Richardson at Burkes' sentencing hearing Thursday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

CANTON ‒ Relatives of William A. Harvey Jr. and Jeremiah Burton had their chance to speak Thursday to one of the two teens responsible for their deaths on March 28, 2022.

They addressed Jayvion Burkes before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin G. Farmer sentenced the Cleveland Heights resident to 12 to 16.5 years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter and related specifications that a gun was used in the crimes.

"I just want you to know that you did a fine job of ruining our lives, fine job of ruining a family that was already struggling to make it out here," said Summer Wilder, Harvey's mother.

"I have lots of questions. I would like to know why ... why would you do that? Why would you throw your own life away? You threw your life down the drain to do something so horrible. So we all lose in this situation. We all lose. Nobody wins here. Me, being a Christian, I have to forgive you," Wilder said.

Loved ones speak of losing William Harvey Jr. and Jeremiah Burton

Burkes, who pleaded guilty Aug. 18, will turn 18 on Saturday. He was 16 years old when the victims were shot at their home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.

Farmer previously sentenced Lawrence J. Collins III of Cleveland to 18 to 22.5 years in prison for two counts of involuntary manslaughter and related gun specifications in connection to the deaths of Harvey and Burton. He was 17 when the crimes occurred.

Summer Wilder, the mother of William A. Harvey Jr., speaks Thursday at the sentencing hearing of Jayvion Burkes, one of two teens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her son.

Wilder expressed the hope that Burkes would choose to live a better life after his time in prison, a choice that Harvey and Burton would never have.

"I wish that I could still go see my son behind bars," Wilder said. "Maybe that would be better. I could see Jeremiah. I could see Billy, at least see their faces."

Thomas Burton, Jeremiah's father, told Burkes he has no sympathy for him. He said he hopes that Burkes' years in prison are the worst of his life.

Jeremiah's mother, Starr Zellicoffer, said that if she could decide Burkes' sentence, she would not let him out of prison. She said she will never see her baby again.

Vince Gatlin, Harvey's grandfather, said he felt that Burkes' remorse, expressed at the time of his Aug. 18 plea, was sincere. He said that as a Christian, he has to forgive him.

"Young man, do your time and remember, when you're in there, get something," Gatlin said.

Vince Gatlin speaks Thursday at the sentencing hearing of Jayvion Burkes, one of two teens who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his grandson, William A. Harvey Jr.

He said that when Burkes gets out of prison, he could give speeches to others with criminal records to help them.

Burton's aunt, Brenda Crockett, said she hates the fact that she and his family have nothing left but memories since his death.

"When I look at his picture on my wall, the only thing that sticks in my mind is that he did nothing at all to deserve it," she said. "I'm not going to be able to see him get married or have children. I'm not going to be able to know what it feels like to hug him and to let him know that I love him. I just look at a picture and say, 'One day, I'll see you soon,' and that hurts."

Diania Burton, grandmother of Jeremiah Burton, speaks Thursday at the sentencing of Jayvion Burton, one of two Cleveland-area teens responsible for his death.

Diania Burton, Jeremiah's grandmother, said she does not feel sorry for Burkes. She talked about the pain she feels when she sees children walk down the street, and remembers her tall grandson who loved to play basketball.

"There's no more Jeremiah, all because of him. What kind of kids do stuff like that? May God have mercy upon his soul," she said.

Jayvion Burkes apologizes in court

Burkes said he contemplates everything that went wrong and everything he caused every day when he wakes up, when he goes to bed and when he talks on the phone.

"I take full responsibility for what has happened," he said.

Burkes said that he would feel hate and anger if someone like himself took his loved one away from him.

"I would tell that young man that God has a plan and hell has a place for him," he said. "So anything that is inflicted upon me is deserved. I know I was wrong. I'm sorry."

Defense attorney Jeffrey S. Richardson expressed his condolences to the families of Harvey and Burton. He said his client had no juvenile record.

Before pronouncing the sentence, the judge recalled that Burkes had said at his plea hearing that he thought he would be part of the solution but ended up being the problem.

"And it's true that you ended up being the problem, a really, really big problem that caused a lot of unnecessary pain and suffering and loss," Farmer said.

She said he has a gift the victims will never get.

"And that's the gift of a future, the gift of a life after you've served the sentence in this case. But it's going to be upon you to determine what that life is like," Farmer said. "No matter what you do, you're never going to take away the pain that you caused. But maybe if you do come out, if you do make the right decisions, you can at least honor the lives that you took."

