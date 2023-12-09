After losing 10 buildings in five-year span, downtown Mitchell awaits redevelopment

Dec. 8—MITCHELL — What was once a corner block aligned with five buildings on the south side of downtown Mitchell is now a pile of rubble.

It's a sight Mitchell residents have grown somewhat accustomed to over the past few years. Since 2018, there have been 10 buildings demolished in downtown Mitchell.

Those buildings that have been torn down have one thing in common: they were very old. Several of them had gone years without tenants and businesses occupying portions of the property.

Watching buildings get knocked down isn't something city leaders enjoy, but they agree it's a necessary last resort to remove Main Street eyesores and nuisance properties.

"When you have a building that's an eyesore with a gaping hole or bricks falling onto the sidewalk on Main Street, it has a negative impact on the entire surrounding area," Mitchell City Planner Mark Jenniges said of the challenges that city leaders face when properties corrode.

In 2018, the former Jitter's building across the street from The Back 40 came down, followed by the Palace City Pawn building demolition in 2019. Both were over a century old and were experiencing structural deterioration.

The 301 N. Main St. building — which had a gaping hole causing bricks to spill onto the sidewalk — and the neighboring Moody's Western Wear building were the next properties to come down in late 2019. Months after that, a nearby apartment building was leveled to make way for a parking lot.

In 2021, the 124 E. First Ave. building that was deemed uninhabitable due to massive holes in the floors and roof issues was torn down. Four buildings along the corner of Lawler Street and First Avenue are the latest downtown buildings that crews began demolishing in late November.

While downtown has lost 10 buildings in five years, there are Main Street property owners who are pouring time and money into keeping their buildings alive.

Mitchell City Councilman Dan Sabers is one of several Main Street property owners who is investing in upkeeping his old building, but it's not an easy process. Since owning a large property along the corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street, he's discovered what leads to a building deteriorating in a drastic manner.

"If you don't have tenants or businesses occupying space in an old building, it will start to deteriorate much quicker. We've seen that with some of the Main Street properties that got knocked down," Sabers said. "If you don't have tenants, you also don't have any profit from that building. You need capital to repair a building."

Making the biggest investments into preserving the dwindling list of old, historic buildings in downtown Mitchell is John Adamo, a California transplant who has purchased a handful of Main Street properties with the goal of renovating them.

The planned renovations Adamo is bringing to the 300 N. Main St. building, formerly known as the Woolworth building, will amount to $1.7 million. Across the street, Adamo is investing $1.5 million in renovations to the Western on Main building, formerly known as Crafty Fox. To help fund the combined $3 million in renovation work, Adamo is utilizing Tax Increment Financing that will allow him to capture the increase in property taxes from the improvements made in the area.

Jenniges said Adamo's investments into downtown Mitchell will save two of the largest and oldest buildings on Main Street.

"He's helped save us from having to see more unique old Main Street buildings get torn down. And he's got the capital to do it," Jenniges said of Adamo. "The vital work he's doing to these buildings shows what type of costs are associated with renovating very old buildings. But he's shown there are things available to make it more feasible."

The loss of historic buildings has transformed Main Street and shed more light on the challenges it faces in the age of online shopping, but somehow city leaders and some Main Street business owners are optimistic about the future of downtown Mitchell.

"I think we are finally getting over the hump on Main Street. We have big renovations going on, a new rooftop restaurant coming and the streetscape project. There is finally momentum," Sabers said.

Among the buildings that caused severe nuisance issues were the 301 N. Main St. building and the 112 and 114 E. First Ave. buildings, which each prompted the city to close off a portion of nearby sidewalk due to falling bricks.

While most of the downtown buildings that have been demolished over the past five years were corroding to a point of being financially unfeasible to repair, several properties were faced with other issues.

The latest buildings to be torn down along the corner of Lawler Street and First Avenue experienced a rather unique problem that led to their fate. The problems began in 2021, when the 124 E. First Ave. building, adjacent to the four buildings crews tore down in late November, was leveled due to gaping holes throughout the floors and other structural issues.

After the 124 E. First Ave. property came down, it compromised the structural stability of the adjacent 116 and 118 E. First Ave. buildings.

"With the buildings downtown that have shared walls, we have seen them become an issue when one gets torn down. I think that had a lot to do with why the recent four buildings came down at the same time," he said.

The next issue the buildings along the corner of Lawler Street and First Avenue faced came in 2022 when a drunk driver struck the front of the 112 and 114 E. First Ave. buildings neighboring the 116 and 118 E. First Ave. properties. The damage from the vehicle collision, paired with structural issues, prompted the building owner to have the properties leveled.

The loss of buildings has led to an increase in vacant lots scattered throughout downtown. Some property owners who chose to tear down their aging buildings indicated plans to seek redevelopment opportunities, but none of those plans have materialized as of yet, with the exception of some parking lots.

None of the now vacant lots have welcomed new buildings or structures.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson hopes to see the vacant lots that haven't been turned to parking spaces be redeveloped with new buildings and businesses. However, he said that's all in the hands of the property owners who chose to demolish their buildings and keep their lots.

"I hope we see some redevelopment and new businesses. I understand online shopping has impacted local brick-and-mortar shops but I believe there will always be a demand for local stores. And Main Street is in a great position to welcome new businesses with no eyesores hampering the area," Everson said.

While Sabers shares Everson's hope of seeing the vacant lots be redeveloped, he's focused on not adding another one to Main Street.

"We don't need any more vacant lots and buildings to get torn down. I hope all of us Main Street property owners can keep our buildings up. We need to preserve what we have now," Sabers said.