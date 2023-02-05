After losing 11% in the past year, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 85% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Last week's US$2.6b market cap gain would probably be appreciated by institutional investors, especially after a year of 11% losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Intuitive Surgical.

See our latest analysis for Intuitive Surgical

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intuitive Surgical?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Intuitive Surgical does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Intuitive Surgical, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Intuitive Surgical. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 8.3% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.9% and 6.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 22 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Intuitive Surgical

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in their own names. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$411m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Intuitive Surgical. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

I always like to check for a history of revenue growth. You can too, by accessing this free chart of historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    The stock market had a rough year in 2022, but the technology sector bore the brunt of the pessimism, with the Nasdaq-100 index falling by 33%. The semiconductor industry is a good example. The pandemic triggered chip shortages across the world in 2020 and 2021, which gave manufacturers pricing power and drove monumental growth.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Emergent Fidelity Technologies Files for Bankruptcy

    Emergent is owner of 56 million shares of online brokerage Robinhood.

  • If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks

    Building a stream of dividends to fatten your wallet every quarter is a lot easier when you're willing to play the long game. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a passive-income machine, and this is all thanks to its ability to churn out therapies at an industrial scale. Strong earnings growth is likely to continue in the long run -- after a short delay, that is.

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon

  • 3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in February. When I think of low-risk dividend stocks, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) immediately comes to mind. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases nearly all of its properties to the U.S. government.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks that keep Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 99-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Notable companies from the communication services sector, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), recently […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Special Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite is the perfect time to go shopping for game-changing businesses trading at a discount.

  • The stock market rally will peak in the next 2 weeks before stalling out, as disinflation proves transitory, Bank of America says

    The combination of a hawkish Fed and a resurgence in inflation suggests a hard economic landing is still in the cards later this year, BofA said.

  • India's Adani denies rise due to Modi as shares fall again

    Beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani denied Friday that his rise to become Asia's richest man -- a title he has lost in a phenomenal stock rout -- was due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as shares in his conglomerate fell again.His comments came as shares in his flagship firm Adani Enterprises went on a rollercoaster ride on the Bombay Stock Exchange, hitting multiple trading stops as they fell by 30 percent before recovering to close up 1.25 percent on the day.

  • My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy In 2023

    Mention high-yield dividend stocks, and one tends to think of stodgy companies that distribute the vast majority of their profits to shareholders via dividends -- sometimes to the detriment of the company's ability to grow. The company has also focused more recently on maintaining a solid balance sheet and supporting a stable and growing dividend. Here's why Kinder Morgan stock is a no-brainer energy stock to buy for 2023.

  • Here's What Happens When You Leave a Lot of Money in Your Savings Account

    You'll often hear that it's important to have money set aside for emergency expenses, like home repairs, car repairs, or medical bills. But if you have money you're trying to save for long-term goals, like retirement, then investing it could really be a far more lucrative choice.

  • Jobs report tells markets what Fed chairman Powell tried to tell them

    On Wednesday afternoon Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said over and over again: We’re not done raising interest rates. Wall Street didn’t listen. January’s blowout jobs report, posted Friday morning, showed nonfarm payrolls rose by nearly three times as much as economists had been expecting.

  • Coinbase and Others Are Set for a ‘GameStop Moment’ in Crypto Stock Short Squeeze

    A large percentage of the shares in companies exposed to crypto have been sold short. Price jumps point to short squeezes—and more could come.