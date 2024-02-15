After losing 2 lawmakers in 3 days, central Phoenix has full representation in AZ's House

Charles Lucking is the latest member to join the Arizona House of Representatives, continuing a parade of new faces at the state Capitol.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday filled a legislative vacancy for the third time this year, as required by law.

Lucking, a Democrat, will finish the term of Amish Shah, who resigned as of Feb. 2. State law requires a replacement be of the same political party as the lawmaker who previously held the seat.

Lucking will represent the residents of Legislative District 5, which runs from near downtown Phoenix north to the Phoenix Mountains.

Supervisor Bill Gates noted Lucking's long-standing ties to Arizona: He is a fifth-generation Arizonan and a graduate of Central High School in Phoenix.

"It's very fitting today, with those deep roots in Arizona, that we're making this appointment on Statehood Day," Gates said. Arizona on Wednesday marked its 112th anniversary since joining the union.

Housing issues in the Legislature

Lucking works for the nonprofit Community Legal Services, which focuses heavily on housing issues. Housing, he told precinct committee member in LD5, is a human right and everyone is entitled to have a roof over their head.

Lucking has said he would prioritize housing issues in the Legislature. It's an issue his new seatmate, Rep. Sarah Liguori, highlighted when she was appointed last week.

Gates said Lucking is no stranger to the state budget process. He has monitored the issue for his legislative district and now will have to step in as lawmakers are trying to resolve a $1.7 billion deficit.

Politically, Lucking told LD5 committee members the party needs to get creative in attracting younger voters.

Vetting the new candidates

The replacement work is not done. The supervisors earlier this week received a list of three nominees to replace former Rep. Leezah Sun, and were prepared to vote on an appointment Wednesday.

But Supervisors Steve Gallardo and Clint Hickman said they need more time to vet the three candidates.

Hickman noted the board has been working to quickly fill vacancies, as legislative work is ongoing. But it's important to background candidates and make the best possible appointment.

"We don't want to appoint an ax murderer," Hickman said.

Sun resigned her seat in the face of a likely vote on expulsion.

