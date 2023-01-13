After losing 21% in the past year, Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

A look at the shareholders of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

After a year of 21% losses, last week’s 7.3% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Remitly Global.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Remitly Global?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Remitly Global already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Remitly Global's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Remitly Global. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Naspers Limited with 22% of shares outstanding. Threshold Ventures Management Company, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Generation Investment Management LLP holds about 6.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Matthew Oppenheimer, the CEO has 2.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Remitly Global

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Remitly Global, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$122m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 14%, private equity firms could influence the Remitly Global board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 22% of the Remitly Global shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Remitly Global has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

