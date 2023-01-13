After losing 21% in the past year, Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

After a year of 21% losses, last week’s 7.3% gain would be welcomed by institutional investors as a likely sign that returns might start trending higher.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Remitly Global.

Check out our latest analysis for Remitly Global

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Remitly Global?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Remitly Global already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Remitly Global's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Remitly Global. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Naspers Limited with 22% of shares outstanding. Threshold Ventures Management Company, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Generation Investment Management LLP holds about 6.5% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Matthew Oppenheimer, the CEO has 2.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Remitly Global

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Remitly Global, Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth US$122m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 14%, private equity firms could influence the Remitly Global board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 22% of the Remitly Global shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Remitly Global has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Coinbase Confirms End of an Era

    The horizon is uncertain for Coinbase. The cryptocurrency exchange is still unable to get out of the bad patch that the cryptocurrency sector has been going through for a year. The cryptocurrency market has lost nearly $2.1 trillion compared to its all-time high of $3 trillion reached in November 2021.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • 3 Stocks I Will 'Never' Sell

    There should also be ample growth opportunities. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted trailing-12-month revenue of $502 billion, but growth has surely slowed since the booming days of the pandemic. What's particularly appealing about investing in this company is that you also get to own Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud-computing platform in the world with 34% of the market.

  • Inflation at 6.5%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Stocks were up this week, ahead of today’s inflation data. The gains reflected investor optimism that inflation will continue to scale back – a sentiment that was backed up by the actual numbers. The rate of price increases for December came in at a 0.1% decrease month-over-month, and at an increase of 6.5% annualized. These were exactly in-line with the forecasts, and mark a slowing down of inflation going forward. The slower pace is good news. With this scale-back – inflation’s annualized incr

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 68% and 77% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These cybersecurity growth stocks could soar when economic conditions improve and business spending rebounds.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • New Data Center Chips Could Mean Massive Growth for 1 Tiny Semiconductor Company

    Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has been on a wild ride. Aehr beat financial expectations, but this recent surge in optimism has less to do with EVs and a lot more to do with data centers. On the surface, Aehr stock's recent run-up has everything to do with the last quarter's results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texa

  • This Hasn't Happened to Microsoft's Stock Since 2012

    One of billionaire investor Warren Buffett's biggest mistakes was not buying shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the company's early years. Microsoft is one of the safest growth stocks you can buy and it normally has no problem outperforming the markets. It's an incredible performance for the stock but with Microsoft being a hugely profitable business (its net margins are north of 30%) and always finding new ways to grow, its success shouldn't be too big of a surprise.

  • 2 Stocks at Record Lows That Look Like Buys Right Now

    Hundreds of companies went public in 2020 and 2021, and many of them are now trading at all-time lows. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two of their favorites right now.

  • 3 Nvidia Stock Predictions for 2023

    Even Nostradamus couldn't have predicted the events of 2022. Let's see if the coming year will be any easier.

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.