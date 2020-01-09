Losing Iowa Isn’t an Option for Bernie Sanders

Iowa is key for every 2020 contender. For Bernie Sanders, it might be everything.

For weeks, a polling famine has left few clues into who could capture enough fire to win the Iowa caucus. One highly anticipated survey released on Sunday served pundits a cold political buzzkill—showing a three-way tie between Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigeg—and providing an opaque glimpse into the unknown status of the February’s inaugural event. The high production value Democratic debates, set to descend on Des Moines next Tuesday, have done little to tip the scales either: the same leading trio have qualified to compete on stage for the seventh time, as they have during each prior televised event.

But as Feb. 3 nears, some Democratic strategists, pollsters, and activists at the national and early state levels are giving a cautious nod to the notion that if Sanders competes strongly enough to win the Hawkeye State, he could activate an avalanche of successes that would significantly complicate the path forward for the rest of 2020’s top tier.

“For everybody else in the field, it’s a problem if Sanders wins the first two,” Jeff Link, a longtime Democratic pollster in Iowa, told The Daily Beast. “He’s going to have a head of steam going into Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday.”

Sanders’ campaign has gone to great lengths to ensure that happens, launching a do-or-die offensive focused on locking down the state he narrowly lost as an insurgent alternative to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Now, for the first time in the cycle, he leads polling averages, showing an upward trajectory over the past several months. In nearly a dozen Iowa surveys released since mid-October, when Sanders re-emerged more energized after suffering a heart attack, he has remained firmly in place, or, at times, risen in standing.

“Bernie Sanders is enormously underrated in this race,” Peter Leo, chairman of Iowa’s Carroll County Democratic Party, said. “He’s come back stronger than ever. I’ve even noticed the amount of energy the man has post-surgery.”

Looking to capitalize on that momentum, the Vermont Independent has taken care to distance himself from his top rivals, escalating in rhetoric and campaign materials with just weeks until voting commences. In an interview with CNN on Monday night, Sanders sought to contrast his record with Biden’s on issues of particular significance to Midwestern voters. His critique of the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of his campaign’s signature attacks, argues it cost American workers “millions of jobs.” On Tuesday morning, he published an op-ed in the Des Moines Register, the influential paper whose endorsement several presidential aspirants are courting, seeking to draw sharper distinctions with his rivals on health care and other progressive issues.

“Unlike some of our opponents, we are not proposing to appease pharmaceutical companies and the health insurance industry that are bankrupting over 500,000 people every year and denying Americans adequate medical treatment—we are going to end their profiteering once and for all,” he wrote.

In the latest CBS/YouGov poll, Sanders is tied with Biden and Buttigieg at 23 percent, with each hypothetically securing a similar number of delegates out of the caucuses, the survey indicates.

That is to say, Sanders’ status as a frontrunner remains viable, but tenuous. While he enjoys the enthusiastic energy of a massive volunteer base of grassroots supporters, and the highest fundraising haul of any contender to date, totalling $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, he’s within striking distance of Buttigieg and Biden in multiple matchups, with some Democrats on the ground scratching their heads about who might have an edge, and wondering where Sanders fits into the mix.

“No one is really showing their volunteer armies yet,” Sean Bagniewski, chairman of the Polk County Democrats in Des Moines, said. “It might shock the hell out of us.”

Following just seven days after Iowa, in New Hampshire, where Sanders swept in 2016 by double-digits, he has a home-away-from-home edge. Having traveled to the state during the 2018 midterm elections (some operatives quipped he never really stopped campaigning after 2016), Democrats in the Granite State recognize Sanders as a familiar and formidable force. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who also enjoys a possible neighboring state advantage, has slipped in recent surveys, falling to a distant fourth place from Sanders’ first.