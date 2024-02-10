Losing your mind over a lost piece of gear: Part 2, the missing wallet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Seems like I’m losing stuff right and left these days.

Last week, I misplaced my Leatherman Micra, before it miraculously appeared in the space between my car seat and the door.

This week, for a few panic-stricken moments, I thought I’d lost my wallet.

Column: Losing your mind over a lost piece of EDC gear

I retraced my steps back to the last place I remember having it, a big-box retailers to pick up some grilling supplies.



Nope, no go. Nobody turned in a wallet.

My Supr Slim Wallet from Supr Good Co. after it was chewed up by my beagle Buddy. Photo by Dave Burge/KTSM

After getting back home, I was determined to tear apart my home office and find that sucker.

My son yelled, ”Hey come out back.” There on our backyard patio, my minimalist wallet had been partially torn apart by my beagle, Buddy. My driver’s license and cards were spread out, with my beagle eyeballing them like some secret treasure.

Considering how much of a pain it would have been to get a new driver’s license and put a stop to my debit card, credit cards and replace two membership cards to large discount retailers, I will take a torn-up wallet.

And of course carrying a small minimalist wallet, losing something so light and small is the risk you take for convenience and comfort — especially when it comes to alleviating wear and tear on the old back.

Wayfinder Flux wallet. Photo by Dave Burge – KTSM

I usually carry my Wayfinder Flux. It is made out out of a polymer-coated nylon fabric and has an indestructible feel to it.

But I like to shake things up, so I had been carrying my Supr Slim wallet from Supr Good Co.

It is made of a stretchy, elastic-type material. It can easily fit five or six cards and some folded up bills too.

But it is a lot smaller than even the Wayfinder Flux, just wide enough to slip your cards into.

I admit: I was in a hurry that day and had visions of it dropping out of my pocket in the parking lot of the last store I went to.

Luckily, Buddy found it before a stranger did.

Not sure if I will replace it, but I do know it made me appreciate my Wayfinder Flux a lot more. The high-tech polymer-type material it is made out of has a grippy feeling in your pocket. So I know if I had been carrying that wallet, I would have saved myself a lot of grief.

Here are a couple of links:

Supr Good Co.

Wayfinder Carry

NOTE: Dave Burge is a web producer and digital reporter for KTSM.com. All the gear he mentions or reviews has been paid for out of his own pocket.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.