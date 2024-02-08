After losing his own home and barn in a fire, Kansas City firefighter works to rebuild

Three weeks after losing his home to a fire in south Kansas City, firefighter Kameron Long says he’s going to “just keep swimming.”

It’s a mantra he’s keeping in mind while he copes with the loss, because, he said, there’s not much else you can do.

His small, Gambrel-style barn was leveled by flames and turned to ash Jan. 19. The fire also tore through his trailer-home on land he bought close to three years ago.

The 31-year-old first responder has fought fires with the Kansas City Fire Department for around eight years now. And the tragedy of losing his own home to fire reminds him it can happen to anyone.

“I stepped away for a couple hours,” Long said. “My neighbor called and said ‘Man, it’s already gone.’”

A fire destroyed a Kansas City Firefighter’s barn in January. Some scraps of metal are seen amid the ashes. Provided by Kameron Long

On a cold evening, Long had heat lamps going to keep his chickens warm. When he got the call, his stomach sank.

In the colder months of the year, fires caused by heat lamps, space heaters and other alternative means of keeping warm are common. He’s even fought fires caused by them.

He was disappointed and devastated. When he bought the land, he said, it took a lot of work to get it cleared and ready to move in. And now it feels as though he’s stuck in the cleanup phase, this time with ashes instead of brush.

Long lost everything except for his livestock, which includes chickens, roosters and a horse. For now, he’s living with his parents and mapping out his next steps.

Firefighter Kameron Long lost his barn and trailer home in a fire Jan. 19. Provided by Alice Scammahorn

Since the fire, his friends at KCFD Station 41 have rallied around him. Steven Scammahorn, also a firefighter, and his wife Alice created a GoFundMe to help with the costs of recouping and rebuilding his home.

He’s also recovering from a third knee surgery, which has kept him on the sidelines from fighting fires for a few months.

Alice Scammahorn said despite his situation, Long has managed to stay optimistic. She said she is surprised at his strength, and that he sets a good example for his 8-year-old son Jaxson.

“This was his home, and now it’s just gone,” she said.

Steve Scammahorn said he has enjoyed seeing Long follow in his father’s footsteps by becoming a firefighter. Peter Hanson, a former firefighter who worked with Long, said he is passionate about the job.

The three met fighting fires together and formed a strong bond over the years.

“I do it for the love of the job,” Long said about being a firefighter. “The station, the lifestyle. Running calls and fighting fires.”

Despite the devastation, Long said he tries to look for a lesson in everything. While he’s not sure what lesson lies in the ashes of a life-altering fire, he chooses to remain positive. Faith, he said, plays a big role in that.

“Just keep swimming,” Long said. “That’s all it is. When things are a struggle, it’s for a reason.”