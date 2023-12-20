This loss is actually a win for the effort to open Arizona primary elections

Abe Kwok, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
With a similar election reform measure out of the way, voters now have a clearer choice in 2024.
With a similar election reform measure out of the way, voters now have a clearer choice in 2024.

The decision to halt a citizen-led initiative to adopt open primary elections and ranked choice voting is, oddly enough, a bigger loss for its opponents than supporters.

In bowing out, backers of Better Ballot Arizona pave the way for a kindred initiative to make its case with voters.

And a better one at that.

The abandoned effort was strikingly similar to an initiative that remains in the running, Make Elections Fair Arizona.

Both measures did similar things

Both seek to:

  • establish open primaries.

  • set the same minimum number of nominating signatures for all candidates.

  • allow ranked choice voting that comes into play when no candidate garners a majority of the vote.

  • force the presidential preference elections to open up to all voters if they’re to remain taxpayer funded.

Both drew the ire of Republican state lawmakers, who voted to refer a measure to voters that would keep primaries closed.

(Republicans bristle most at the complaint that the current primary system produces extreme partisans, even if that’s evident by the present makeup of the Legislature and recent party nominees for other offices.)

Now, voters will have a more binary choice

With the departure of Better Ballot Arizona, it sets up a binary choice for voters next November:

  • Vote for Make Elections Fair and create a single primary election in which all candidates may run, regardless of political affiliation, and all voters are allowed to participate.

  • Or embrace status quo and support the legislative referred initiative that requires primary elections to remain partisan affairs, accessible only to party members.

The stark choice is favorable to election reformers, whether they more ardently favored Better Ballot Arizona or Make Elections Fair.

Make Elections Fair is the more smartly constructed (and funded) of the two.

That’s exhibited by its simplicity and flexibility in enacting an open primary.

The measure:

  • allows for two to five candidates with the most votes in an open primary to advance to the general election.

  • leaves it largely up to state lawmakers to implement ranked choice voting rather than to outright mandate it, as Better Ballot Arizona did.

Make Elections Fair is the better option

By doing so, Make Elections Fair adroitly sidesteps having to get mired in the particulars of ranked choice voting or to educate and persuade voters about the nitty gritty details.

(Better Ballot Arizona, for instance, set conditions on when a ranked choice ballot would be disqualified, including the number of skips in a voter’s rankings of candidates.)

Make Elections Fair also gives the GOP-led Legislature the responsibility of drafting the process and procedures to execute ranked choice voting.

That may be a small selling point with Republican voters, who are the most skeptical toward open primaries, according to polling by the political consultant group HighGround, a principal backer of Make Elections Fair.

But solidifying support wherever it can be found can’t hurt.

Polling suggests support (and skepticism)

Polling indicates majority support for the open primaries initiative, but it also shows support, by a slimmer margin, for the competing initiative offered up by GOP lawmakers.

Expect the Make Elections Fair side to campaign vigorously that open primaries strengthen voter choice and election fairness — themes that have tested well across the political spectrum in surveys.

That includes allowing independents, who now outnumber both Republicans and Democrats, to vote without first having to request one of the two parties’ ballots.

It’s one of open primaries’ many winning arguments.

Voters should be more readily able to hear and act on them with Better Ballot Arizona out of the picture.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Open primaries initiative scores a big win even before it qualifies

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Morant magic

    In today's edition: Ja Morant's electric return, Alexander Ovechkin's career-worst slump, NFL power rankings, Barcelona selling its soul, and more.

  • Re-commerce marketplace Soum gets $18M backing to scale in MENA

    With the global re-commerce market expected to continue its growth spurt, C2C marketplaces like Saudi Arabia’s Soum are looking to capture users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The round was led by Saudi's Jahez Group with participation from New-York based Isometry Capital alongside existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital. “'We are expanding into different geographies and are looking at the whole MENA region.

  • Why belief in a 'soft landing' could be dangerous for investors

    As stocks surge, a few key voices inside the Fed and out are noting that calling an inflation victory is premature.

  • ShareChat faces large valuation cut in new funding

    ShareChat is in final stages of deliberations to secure about $50 million in new funding that trims the startup's valuation to as low as below $1.5 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Existing backers including Temasek and Tencent are among the investors in advanced stages of talks to invest in the new round, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. ShareChat has had discussions with several potential new investors this year, but many have balked at the opportunity due to the startup's high valuation expectations relative to its currently low revenue, according to one of the potential investors with whom the startup engaged.

  • Ja Morant's return isn't a redemption story, but his basketball brilliance is why NBA still embraces him

    Essentially, there’s nowhere to go but up for everybody involved, and there’s no doubt Morant will be embraced by many if he merely displays his basketball excellence nightly and keeps the nonsense to a minimum.

  • Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi to adopt Tesla's charging standard

    The Volkswagen Group is the latest automaker to announce it will adopt Tesla’s so-called North American Charging Standard (NACS), marking one of the last major automakers to embrace what is now the de facto EV plug in the United States. The German giant said Tuesday that future vehicles in its portfolio of brands -- including Audi, Porsche and the group's upstart EV play Scout Motors -- will get the NACS charge port built-in starting in 2025. While Volkswagen Group was one of the last holdouts, its own charging network Electrify America recently announced plans to adopt the NACS standard, a strong signal that the automaker was not far behind.

  • Tesla requests pause in federal racial bias lawsuit as it wraps up other cases

    Tesla wants to pause a federal agency's lawsuit against the automaker for racial bias against its Black workers at its Fremont assembly plant. The electric vehicle maker, in a filing in San Francisco federal court Monday, accused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) of rushing to file a lawsuit in September against Tesla as part of a "toxic interagency competition" with a California civil rights agency that sued the automaker for similar reasons last year. The EEOC's lawsuit alleges that Tesla violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and subjecting some workers to retaliation for opposing harassment.

  • Parents on how lead poisoning upended their lives: 'It's been a rollercoaster of feelings'

    Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.

  • VW, Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors all commit to Tesla's NACS port

    The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close higher as Dow notches fifth straight record

    Investors stayed upbeat on the prospect for interest-rate cuts despite warnings those hopes are overdone.

  • 'Socks of the gods': These cushy Adidas pairs — under $3 a pop — have built-in arch support

    They're moisture-wicking and make perfect stocking stuffers. Prime members get 'em in time for Christmas!

  • The outlook for startups in 2024 is hazy

    If startups want a chance of making it through yet another bumpy year, they need to prove their worth now more than ever. Investors told TechCrunch’s Ron Miller and Rebecca Szkutak that they’re still expecting some pockets of growth. “Many finance executives love the Rule of 40 for its clarity, but assigning equal weight to growth and profitability for late-stage businesses is flawed and has caused misguided business decisions,” write Bessemer Venture partner Byron Deeter and Bessemer investor Sam Bondy.

  • I have dry skin 24/7, and this $15 cream takes me from scaly to glowy in seconds

    Weleda Skin Food is my cold weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.

  • In 2023, Cruise's robotaxi dreams took a necessary hiatus

    Both Gm-backed Cruise and Google-backed Waymo came into 2023 riding high on growing public interest and increasing corporate investment, but only one would make it to 2024 intact.

  • The Bills are 9th in the AFC but have the 7th-best Super Bowl odds after wins over the Chiefs and Cowboys

    Buffalo was +3000 to win the Super Bowl before beating the Chiefs. Now the Bills are at +1200.

  • Video games in 2023: Acquisitions, layoffs, unions

    This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.

  • 2024 Honda Passport Review: Old box, new paint

    The 2024 Honda Passport is a midsize two-row crossover designed for those who need lots of room, offering the cabin space of a Pilot with fewer seats.

  • Authorities claim seizure of notorious ALPHV ransomware gang's dark web leak site

    An international group of law enforcement agencies has seized the dark web leak site of the notorious ransomware gang known as ALPHV, or BlackCat. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of a coordinated law enforcement action taken against ALPHV Blackcat Ransomware," a message on the gang's dark web leak site now reads, seen by TechCrunch. In a later announcement confirming the disruption, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the international takedown effort, led by the FBI, enabled U.S. authorities to gain visibility into the ransomware group’s computer to seize "several websites" that ALPHV operated.

  • SimSpace raises $45M to simulate tech stacks for cyber training

    SimSpace, a startup that creates digital replicas of organizations' tech and networking stacks for cybersecurity training, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by L2 Point Management. Bringing the company's total raised to $70 million, the investment comes at an auspicious time for SimSpace, which had been entirely bootstrapped until about two years ago. SimSpace is on its way to hitting its annual recurring revenue goal of $50 million by the end of fiscal year 2023, according to co-founder and CEO William Hutchison.

  • Google's multi-state lawsuit settlement will cost it $700 million

    On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.