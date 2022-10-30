Loss of Cannop Ponds would be a 'travesty'

Carmelo Garcia - LDRS
·2 min read

The loss of ponds at a Forest of Dean beauty spot would be a "travesty", said a councillor amid uncertainty over their future.

Forestry England is gathering information on Cannop Ponds after engineering issues were found with 200-year-old dams at the site.

It says the ponds may have to be drained to prevent flooding downstream.

But the district council has called for the dams to be repaired and the ponds to be retained in their current state.

The dams are not in imminent danger of collapse but ongoing deterioration and their inability to cope with a one-in-a-150-year storm event are a serious concern, says Forestry England.

'Absolutely devastating'

A Forest of Dean district councillor said doing away with Cannop Ponds would be "absolutely devastating" and that they should be preserved.

Jamie Elsmore added: "People come from far and wide to view the Forest.

"You've seen the beautiful pictures of the ponds over the many seasons and to lose that would be a travesty.

"What we already have is priceless and to lose that would be absolutely devastating for the area."

Forestry England said no decision had been made but the engineering issues needed addressing, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

"Forestry England are continuing to gather information... to better understand, and shape, the range of options - from replace to remove the dams - so that a decision on the way forward can be taken in early 2023," the group said in a statement.

"That decision will be influenced by the need to improve storm water attenuation in the valley to reduce the risk and severity of flooding; the need to protect wildlife and enhance the biodiversity values of the forest; and our desire to improve the connections between people and the wildlife and heritage of the Cannop valley."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Melbourne man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at police officers

    No one was injured during the Saturday incident, which occurred in a subdivision off Pirate Lane between Palm Bay Magnet High and Lipscomb Street.

  • NHC says 80% chance Caribbean tropical depression will form

    The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the Caribbean with high chances to become the season’s next tropical depression. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean, and will produce heavy rainfall over the weekend over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the ...

  • Kanye West's Twitter Account Reactivated; Musk Denies Making Decision

    Elon Musk is denying that he himself lifted the suspension on Kanye West's account. The timing of the related events leaves the matter unclear.

  • Escaped king cobra crawls back to Swedish terrarium

    A venomous 2.2-meter (7 foot) king cobra that escaped from its home in a Swedish zoo has returned back home by itself, bringing a happy ending to over a week-long disappearance saga. “Houdini, as we named him, has crawled back into his terrarium,” CEO Jonas Wahlstrom of the Skansen Aquarium told the Swedish public broadcaster SVT on Sunday. The deadly snake, whose official name is Sir Vass (Sir Hiss), escaped on Oct. 22 via a light fixture in the ceiling of its glass enclosure at the aquarium, part of the zoo at the Skansen open-air museum and park on Stockholm’s Djurgarden island.

  • Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West

    A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

  • ‘It’s got nasty’: the battle to build the US’s biggest solar power farm

    A community turns on itself over the aptly named Mammoth solar project, a planned $1.5bn power field nearly the size of Manhattan

  • Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days

    Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in the weather is set to bring rain, mountain snow and cooler conditions. It's been a rather dry start to autumn across the western U.S. since mid-September. The dry conditions have spread from Seattle, which has received only 1.76 inches of rainfall, about 40% of normal, to Sacramento, California, where only 0.28 of an inch has fallen in the same time, a mere 36% of average. All of Washington and over 99% of Oregon

  • Hurricane center says 70% chance Caribbean tropical depression will form

    The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the Caribbean with high chances to become the season’s next tropical depression. As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean, and will produce heavy rainfall over the weekend over portions of the Lesser Antilles, ...

  • VP Harris Announces ‘Unprecedented’ $1B Toward Electric School Buses Amid Diesel Shortage

    One thing electric vehicle owners never complain about is the high price of gasoline or diesel. This partly explains why the Biden administration has prioritized putting more EVs on the road,...

  • ‘On borrowed time.’ Why coastal Florida keeps rebuilding after storms like Hurricane Ian

    Southwest Florida has already answered the immediate question after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of homes with record-high storm surge: Will we rebuild?

  • La Niña weather is coming this winter, according to NOAA—these products will help you prepare

    La Niña weather is coming this winter, according to the NOAA. Here are products you need to prepare.

  • Something surprising can cause electric vehicles to catch on fire. Here's what experts want you to know.

    Flood waters present a unique danger to electric cars, but data shows fires are far more common in gas vehicles.

  • Finding safe haven in the climate change future: The Northeast

    As the negative consequences of rising global temperatures due to humankind's relentless burning of fossil fuels become more and more apparent in communities across the United States, anxiety over finding a place to live safe from the ravages of climate change has also been on the rise.

  • Tropical depression likely to form soon in the Caribbean, forecasters say

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tropical depression is likely to form over the eastern Caribbean, and it could develop as soon as this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said. The broad area of low pressure is bringing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the far eastern Caribbean, stretching west-northwestward for several hundred miles, the center’s 2 p.m. outlook said. Conditions are ...

  • Concerns Increase As Hawaii's Moana Volcano Sends Signals It Could Erupt

    There are growing concerns on Hawaii’s Big Island as officials monitor the Mauna Loa Volcano for “heightened unrest.” Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • Ian’s aftermath: Spreading red tide and hard-hit reefs found by weeklong investigation at sea

    What did Ian do to the Gulf? In the past, red tides and blue-green algae blooms have followed hurricanes

  • Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests

    Fall foliage season is a calendar highlight in states from Maine south to Georgia and west to the Rocky Mountains. It’s especially important in the Northeast, where fall colors attract an estimated US billion in tourism revenues to New England every year. As a forestry scientist, I’m often asked how climate change is affecting fall foliage displays. What’s clearest so far is that color changes are occurring later in the season. And the persistence of very warm, wet weather in 2021 is reducing co

  • 50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

    Flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains left at least 50 people dead, including in a hard-hit southern Philippine province, where as many as 60 villagers are feared missing and buried in a huge mudslide laden with rocks, trees and debris, officials said Saturday. At least 42 people were swept away by rampaging floodwaters and drowned or were hit by debris-filled mudslides in three towns in Maguindanao province from Thursday night to early Friday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a five-province Muslim autonomous region governed by former separatist guerrillas. Eight other people died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which slammed into the eastern province of Camarines Sur early Saturday, the government’s disaster response agency said.