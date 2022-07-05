Loss-making Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) sheds a further US$57m, taking total shareholder losses to 65% over 1 year

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) stock has had a really bad year. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 65%. Alpha Teknova hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 39% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 17% in the same period.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Alpha Teknova didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Alpha Teknova increased its revenue by 14%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 65% in the last year. We'd want to see evidence that future revenue growth will be stronger before getting too interested. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Alpha Teknova in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Alpha Teknova shareholders are happy with the loss of 65% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 39%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Alpha Teknova better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Alpha Teknova that you should be aware of before investing here.

