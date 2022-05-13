Loss-making Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) sheds a further ₹184m, taking total shareholder losses to 36% over 1 year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 37%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 9.4%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 4.5% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 16% in the same period.

With the stock having lost 19% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Azure Power Global had to report a 68% decline in EPS over the last year. Readers should not this outcome was influenced by the impact of extraordinary items on EPS. In fact, it actually made a loss over the last twelve months. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 37% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Azure Power Global shareholders are down 36% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.4%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Azure Power Global has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

