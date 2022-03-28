Loss-Making Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bellevue Gold Limited's (ASX:BGL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$12m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$15m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bellevue Gold's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Bellevue Gold

Bellevue Gold is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$7.1m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 126% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bellevue Gold given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that generally a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Bellevue Gold has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Bellevue Gold, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Bellevue Gold's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Bellevue Gold's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Bellevue Gold's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.