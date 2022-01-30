Loss-Making Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Set To Breakeven

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bigblu Broadband plc's (LON:BBB) future prospects. Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The UK£40m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£4.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£1.2m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Bigblu Broadband's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Bigblu Broadband is bordering on breakeven, according to some British Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of UK£5.9m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 26% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bigblu Broadband given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 40% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

