Loss-Making Bluelinea Société Anonyme (EPA:ALBLU) Expected To Breakeven

Bluelinea Société Anonyme's (EPA:ALBLU): Bluelinea Société Anonyme provides healthcare solutions for elderly and disabled people in France. With the latest financial year loss of -€2.7m and a trailing-twelve month of -€2.8m, the €20m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is ALBLU’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for ALBLU.

According to the industry analysts covering ALBLU, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2019, before generating positive profits of €208k in 2020. ALBLU is therefore projected to breakeven around a couple of months from now! In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which ALBLU must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 107% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ALBLU’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ALBLU has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 27% of equity. This means that ALBLU has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

