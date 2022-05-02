Loss-Making Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CAPR) future prospects. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of spectrum of diseases and disorders. The US$77m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$20m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Capricor Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Capricor Therapeutics

Consensus from 2 of the American Biotechs analysts is that Capricor Therapeutics is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$23m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 58% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Capricor Therapeutics given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically biotechs, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Capricor Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Capricor Therapeutics to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Capricor Therapeutics' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key factors you should further examine:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Capricor Therapeutics' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Capricor Therapeutics' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.10

    Tempur Sealy International, Inc.'s ( NYSE:TPX ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.10 on 26th of May. Although the...

  • Condor Gold Plc's (LON:CNR) Path To Profitability

    Condor Gold Plc ( LON:CNR ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some...

  • Vanessa Hudgens Admits It Was Hard to Dance In These Boots

    Vanessa Hudgens goes bold in ombre stripes.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.75

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.75 on 23rd of June. This makes the dividend...

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What that Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]