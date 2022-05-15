Loss-making Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) sheds a further US$62m, taking total shareholder losses to 75% over 1 year

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 75% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Cepton because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 70% in the last 90 days.

Since Cepton has shed US$62m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Cepton wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cepton saw its revenue grow by 124%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 75% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cepton shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.0%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 70%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cepton (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

