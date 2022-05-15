Loss-making Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) sheds a further US$62m, taking total shareholder losses to 75% over 1 year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So we hope that those who held Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) during the last year don't lose the lesson, in addition to the 75% hit to the value of their shares. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Cepton because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 70% in the last 90 days.

Since Cepton has shed US$62m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for Cepton

Cepton wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cepton saw its revenue grow by 124%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So the hefty 75% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We doubt Cepton shareholders are happy with the loss of 75% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.0%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 70%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cepton (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IWG (LON:IWG) shareholders have endured a 35% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Forge Global Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:FRGE ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Two crashes in two weeks: In 1947, rockets launched from White Sands landed in Alamogordo, Juárez

    Seventy-five years ago, White Sands Proving Ground flirted with disaster when two German V-2 rockets crashed very near local communities.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • These 4 REITs Have Beaten the S&P 500 for Years and Should Keep on Doing Just That

    These leaders in different industries have topped the market for a decade, and each is a buying opportunity now.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 3 Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    There's no question that it's been a challenging year to be an investor. Since hitting all-time highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have declined by 13.5% and 18%, respectively, as of May 11. Although big moves lower in the stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, it's important to recognize that corrections (and even bear markets) are a normal and inevitable part of the investing cycle.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersIndia Bans Wheat Exports

  • Here's a Simple Strategy to Make $70,000 in Passive Income

    Whether you're planning to retire in your sixties or a lot earlier, there's one thing you're going to need -- passive income. Here's a simple strategy to make $70,000 in passive income per year. You only need simple math to determine the critical prerequisites needed to generate $70,000 in annual passive income.

  • This idiot-proof portfolio has beaten traditional stocks and bonds over 50 years

    Do you have the right portfolio for your retirement savings? When it comes to long-term investing, the biggest issue — by far — is overall asset allocation: How much to stocks, sectors, assets and so on. Picking individual securities within those asset classes — individual stocks or bonds, for example — usually turns out to be much less important.

  • The market exodus has begun. But for true capitulation, watch for 'investors selling what they love,' says BofA.

    "Are We There Yet? No…fear & loathing suggest stocks prone to imminent bear market rally but we do not think ultimate lows have been reached..."

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • I Made This Mistake When Opening a Brokerage Account -- and It Has Cost Me Thousands

    It took me until my late 20s to open a brokerage account and start investing there. From there, I wanted to start funding a dedicated retirement plan. Once I was earning enough to contribute steadily to my retirement plan and an outside brokerage account, I opened the latter -- namely, to give myself more flexibility with my money.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 51%, This Hot Growth Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy

    The fast-growing Internet of Things market is helping this company expand revenues at an impressive rate.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a...

  • 3 Stocks That Could Quickly Rebound After the Tech Stock Crash

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down some 30% from all-time highs, but many individual stocks have been beaten down even more than that. Three Fool.com contributors think that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) will make a quick turnaround once the selling has abated. Nicholas Rossolillo (Qualcomm): For a number of years, investors pretty much forgot all about mobile chip giant Qualcomm.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Passive income is perhaps the most attractive benefit a stock can offer for a retiree. There are massively high dividends out there that come with risk, such as Annaly Capital Management, a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that yields more than 13%. In addition, the best portfolio is a diversified one, so you'd want to spread your confidence among different industries and not only invest in REITs, for example.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.