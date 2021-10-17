Loss-Making Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Set To Breakeven

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The US$8.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$44m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Chegg's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for Chegg

Consensus from 18 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Chegg is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$26m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Chegg given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Chegg is its debt-to-equity ratio of 125%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of Chegg to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Chegg's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is Chegg worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Chegg is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Chegg’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest owns more than 150 stocks, but here are three you want to buy and hold for the next decade.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. Few if any CEOs have generated such high returns as consistently and for as long as Buffett has. Although his total returns have actually lagged well behind the S&P 500 for the past decade, that's really a more recent phenomenon and a result of the pandemic dramatically dragging down his holdings.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • Solana: Buy the Dip

    Decentralized app (dApps) hub Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and its coins have witnessed stellar gains -- up a stunning 9,500% since the beginning of the year. Investors were euphoric about its technological advantage over networks such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a fast and scalable blockchain that can execute smart contracts. The first catalyst is that Solana has grown rapidly in the span of the past few months.

  • The Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For the first time in over 10 months, the stock market is showing signs of fatigue. It's a drop in the bucket compared to the index's gains since the March 2020 bear-market bottom, but it's a potentially stern reminder that a stock market crash or double-digit correction could be around the corner. According to data from market analytics company Yardeni Research, there have been only three instances since the beginning of 1995 where margin debt jumped 60% or more in a single year.

  • This Self-Storage Real Estate Investment Fund Has a 22% Target Annual Return

    The latest offering on RealCrowd’s real estate investment platform is for a self-storage fund with a 22% target internal rate of return (IRR). The $50 million fund is targeting a portfolio of both value-added and new development self-storage opportunities to produce cash flow and substantial capital gains. Investment Strategy: The fund’s sponsor, Ziff Real Estate Partners, intends to acquire a diverse portfolio of roughly 15 high-quality self-storage properties through the ground-up development

  • If I Could Buy Just One Investment, This Would Be It

    This investment alone would provide diversification and a good chance at earning a reasonable return.

  • I inherited annuities from my dad — how can I avoid being double taxed?

    Q.: Hi Dan, I am the beneficiary of several nonqualified annuities that my father had. The companies holding these annuities are saying that the cost basis is undetermined. How can I avoid being double taxed on the amount my father paid for these annuities with after tax money?

  • First U.S. Bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement

    Admittedly, the average cash yield for dividend stocks in the S&P 500 is only 1.3%, and companies can theoretically end payouts anytime. Such conditions may not appeal to income investors when advisors like Charles Schwab believe retirees should save enough to withdraw 4% of their account value per year in retirement. Three examples which fit that bill are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) -- and they also pay rising dividends that even exceed Schwab's 4% recommended return.

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

    QUALCOMM Incorporated's ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.68 on 16th of December. This makes the...

  • 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 pharmaceutical stocks to buy according to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy According to Lawrence Hawkins’ Prosight Capital. Lawrence Hawkins, the managing partner of Dallas-based […]

  • Surging oil price ‘not a game-changer’ for the Bank of Canada

    Capital Economics predicts WTI could fall to $57 by the end of 2022.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy on Rising Cloud Infrastructure Spending

    The cloud-based service market that includes IaaS and SaaS has been growing in importance since the coronavirus outbreak, which is helping companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL).