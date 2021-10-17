Loss-Making Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Set To Breakeven

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The US$8.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$6.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$44m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Chegg's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 18 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Chegg is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$26m in 2021. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Chegg given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Chegg is its debt-to-equity ratio of 125%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

