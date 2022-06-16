Loss-making Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -48%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 132% in just one week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 48% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the stock has risen 132% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Connexa Sports Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Connexa Sports Technologies increased its revenue by 96%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 48% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Connexa Sports Technologies shareholders are down 48% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 41% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Connexa Sports Technologies (3 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

