Loss-Making Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC's (ASX:DOC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital healthcare and development services in the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. The AU$86m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£20m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Doctor Care Anywhere Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Doctor Care Anywhere Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of UK£4.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 82% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Doctor Care Anywhere Group's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that by and large healthcare tech companies, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Doctor Care Anywhere Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making healthcare tech company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

