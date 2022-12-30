Loss-making ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) sheds a further US$309m, taking total shareholder losses to 32% over 1 year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 32%. That's well below the market decline of 22%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on ECARX Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the last month hasn't been any better, with the share price down 34%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

View our latest analysis for ECARX Holdings

ECARX Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

ECARX Holdings grew its revenue by 20% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 32%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

If you are thinking of buying or selling ECARX Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

ECARX Holdings shareholders are down 32% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 33% drop in the last three months. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ECARX Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ECARX Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here