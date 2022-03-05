Loss-Making Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The UK£9.7m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.1m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$1.6m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Enteq Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Enteq Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Energy Services analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$1.2m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 157% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Enteq Technologies given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Enteq Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of Enteq Technologies to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Enteq Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further research:

  1. Historical Track Record: What has Enteq Technologies' performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Enteq Technologies' board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

