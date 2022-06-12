Loss-making FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -51%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 88% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 51%. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

FTC Solar wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, FTC Solar increased its revenue by 15%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 51% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on FTC Solar

A Different Perspective

FTC Solar shareholders are down 51% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.1%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FTC Solar that you should be aware of.

