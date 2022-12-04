Loss-making Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) has seen earnings and shareholder returns follow the same downward trajectory over past -45%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 45% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the last year has been tough for Guidewire Software shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Guidewire Software didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Guidewire Software grew its revenue by 9.3% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 45% seems pretty appropriate. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Guidewire Software stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Guidewire Software shareholders did even worse, losing 45%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Guidewire Software better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Guidewire Software , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

