Loss-Making Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Helios Towers plc's (LON:HTWS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. With the latest financial year loss of US$156m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$229m, the UK£1.3b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Helios Towers' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Helios Towers is bordering on breakeven, according to the 5 British Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$47m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Helios Towers given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Helios Towers currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

