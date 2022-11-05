Loss-Making Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Expected To Breakeven In The Medium-Term

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Jupiter Wellness, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JUPW) future prospects. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The US$26m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$28m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$26m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Jupiter Wellness' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Jupiter Wellness is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Personal Products analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$7.7m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Jupiter Wellness' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 14% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

